The Children’s Place expects to report positive Q4

The Children’s Place in its preliminary partial fourth quarter results statement said that net sales for the six-week increased 3.4 percent.

However, comparable retail sales decreased 8.9 percent for the reporting period driven by decreases in e-commerce revenue.

In terms of channel sales results during the period under review, the company experienced a decrease in brick-and-mortar revenue due to a lower store count.

The Children’s Place also reported a smaller than expected decrease in e-commerce revenue as the company continued to rationalize its unprofitable promotional strategies. The company added that these decreases were offset by an increase in wholesale revenue.