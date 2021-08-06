The Coach Foundation pledges to support 5,000 students

As part of its Dream It Real initiative, The Coach Foundation has announced it will commit to supporting 5,000 students with scholarships by 2025.

The pledge is part of an ongoing mission to empower new generations through higher education and help them achieve their goals. The Dream It Real program works with organisations through campaigns set to help young people get on their path to success.

To reach the goal of 5,000 students, the program will be partnering with non-profits that focus on supporting educational opportunities for young people on an international scale. The reach of the initiative includes partnerships in North America, China, Japan and the UK, where underrepresented communities will be put at the forefront.

To kick off the funding, Coach will be hosting Dream Week from August 9, where five percent of North American and UK sales will be donated to the Dream It Real fund and UK Youth charity.

“We are proud to announce our commitment to providing 5,000 scholarships with our first Dream Week, a renewal of our dedication to support the next generation as they pursue their passions and help break cycles of inequality,” said CEO and brand president Todd Kahn, in a statement. “Realising dreams is incredibly important to us at Coach, going back to our earliest days as a small, family-run workshop in New York City.”

Since the 2008 founding of the Coach Foundation by global fashion house Coach, the organisation has partnered with a number of non-profit organisations centred around higher education. Past campaigns have involved a partnership with The China Youth Foundation, supporting low-income students with scholarships, and International Women’s Day workshops hosted by female authors with the goal of empowering young women.

Interviews and portraits of Dream It Real students will be featured across the brand’s platforms, highlighting the support from the organisation and how it has helped individuals achieve their dreams. The interviews will be part of Coach’s Autumn 2021 campaign, with photographs and films carried out by several creatives around the world.