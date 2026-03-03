The Do’s and Don’ts of internationalizing a fashion brand: From market entry to long-term positioning

Buenos Aires — Internationalization has become one of the main challenges for fashion brands seeking growth beyond their local markets. However, the process is often accompanied by recurring mistakes related to operational readiness, financial structure, and understanding of the target market.

This article is part of The Do’s and Don’ts, a new editorial series by FashionUnited that brings together the experience of industry professionals to address, from a practical perspective, the most common successes and mistakes across key processes within the international fashion business.

Manuela Gómez, Head of Internationalization at Inexmoda — a private Colombian organization focused on the development and international projection of the fashion system — explains that the approach has evolved in recent years toward a more comprehensive view of the process. “Internationalization began to take an independent direction a few years ago, with a vision more focused on bringing brands into international markets.”

Manuela Gómez, Head of Internationalization at Inexmoda. Credits: Inexmoda

Based on her experience supporting emerging brands through expansion processes, Gómez identifies that many challenges are not related to the product itself, but rather to the level of preparation required to meet international market demands.

The Do’s

Have a clear value proposition before choosing a market.

The first step in internationalizing a brand is understanding what makes it different and defining its position within the market.

“The first thing is that a brand must have a very clear value proposition and concept in order to identify those markets — or, as we call it, the market niche.”

For Gómez, this analysis involves understanding consumer behavior and studying comparable brands within the target market before making expansion decisions.

Understand logistics and pricing as central to the strategy.

One of the main lessons from working with brands is the weight that logistics and pricing structures have on the sustainability of the process.

“Many brands enter the valley of death because they believe it is simply about bringing the product into that market, without considering the logistical costs that will be key to the product’s profit margin.”

Ensure response capacity before scaling.

Internationalization requires brands to have a clear understanding of their production and financial capacity. “Having a very clear response capacity,” explains Gómez, noting that many brands face difficulties when responding to volumes or commercial conditions required by international buyers. “You may have a very beautiful product, but you can burn out along the way.”

The Don’ts

Don’t confuse visibility with internationalization.

International exposure does not guarantee continuity if a brand cannot sustain its presence over time. “Our approach is to promote and support a kind of soft landing — a gradual and guided entry into a new market — but the brand must sustain itself. We are not assistentialist in that sense.”

Don’t underestimate logistics or inventory risk.

One of the most frequent mistakes is related to inventory management in international markets. “Bringing too much inventory is fatal, because returning inventory is extremely costly.” These types of decisions can directly affect margins and brand positioning in the market.

Don’t enter international markets without learning from the local one.

The domestic market plays a key role as a learning environment before expansion. “Colombia — or the country of origin — is a laboratory. A consumption laboratory. A trends laboratory.” According to Gómez, understanding local consumer behavior allows brands to correct mistakes before facing more complex markets.

Successes and mistakes when it comes to brand internationalization. Credits: Inexmoda

What should be considered?

Internationalization impacts every area of a business, from cost structures to brand perception and the ability to achieve sustainable growth. When the process is undertaken without sufficient preparation, mistakes are often linked to logistics, pricing, or production capacity.

“The key is to clearly understand what is happening in external markets, but above all, to have a very clear understanding of your own capacity to respond.”

Real Cases

The presence of the Colombiamoda platform in Miami during Swim Week 2025 materialized through Casa Colombiamoda, a space designed to connect brands with strategic buyers. In that edition, around 20 Colombian brands that were part of Inexmoda’s transformation and internationalization programs participated, including Anthias, Antoine Atelier, Bamboleira, Bless hs, Cambil, Celestino, Clea, Gracies, Infinita es infinita, Matilda, Mayorga, Mia Mulatta, Plisse, Relicario, Simona, Tinta Latina, and Toscano, among others.

(From the archive) Colombian fashion at Miami Swim Week. Credits: Inexmoda

In these processes, prior preparation and structured support prove decisive in turning opportunities into concrete business outcomes.

Key Takeaway

For Gómez, internationalization should be understood as a gradual process in which preparation and continuity are as important as exposure. Summarizing her main recommendation for brands seeking international expansion, she emphasizes a long-term strategic mindset: “Think of yourself as a global brand.”