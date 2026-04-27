The Do’s and Don’ts of using AI in fashion marketing: Between efficiency and strategy

Buenos Aires – Julián Restrepo, a specialist in storytelling, strategy, and artificial intelligence applied to communication, has built his career around a central idea: connecting creativity, technology, and business to help brands communicate more effectively. His approach is clear: technology alone does not create value unless it is integrated into a strategy. “Artificial intelligence does not replace people; it empowers them,” he says. In a context where AI is redefining fashion marketing, Restrepo’s experience offers a key perspective: the real differentiator is not the tool itself, but how brands use it to build relevant and sustainable value propositions over time.

This article is part of “The Do’s and Don’ts,” an editorial series by FashionUnited that brings together insights from industry professionals to explore, from a practical perspective, the most common successes and mistakes in key processes within the global fashion business.

Image created with AI. Credits: Desmond Brown

From tool to strategy

For Restrepo, one of the biggest mistakes when discussing artificial intelligence is treating it as a standalone solution rather than integrating it into a broader system. “AI is not a tool; it’s a toolbox,” he explains. In that sense, its implementation does not replace traditional fashion marketing processes—it transforms them.

From campaign concept to image and video production, the creative flow remains intact: art direction, casting, locations, visual storytelling. The difference is that many of these stages can now be developed in digital environments. “Before, you had to travel, find locations, move entire teams. Today, that same process can be recreated digitally—but it still requires human judgment,” he adds.

The Do’s

Use AI as an enhancer, not a replacement.

“If I have a team of five people, I can now have five ‘superhumans,’” he says. The key is to improve the quality and depth of work, not reduce resources.

Integrate technology into existing processes.

“You need to introduce small pieces of technology into processes that already exist,” he explains. This approach allows optimization without disrupting workflows.

Leverage the democratization of tools.

“The bar has been raised for everyone,” he notes. This enables smaller brands to achieve visual standards once reserved for large budgets.

Explore new creative possibilities.

“It allows you to create things that don’t exist in reality,” he highlights, expanding the role of creative directors and design teams.

Always start from brand strategy.

“First, you need to understand who you are as a brand and what you want to say,” he states.

(File) Photograph from Mango’s campaign generated using generative AI, from the “Sunset Dream” collection by Mango Teen. Credits: Mango.

The Don’ts

Don’t assume AI does everything.

Don’t use it solely as a cost-cutting tool.

“Thinking it’s just about saving money or reducing staff is a big mistake,” he warns.

Don’t become obsessed with the tool.

“You have to fall in love with the problem, not the tool,” he summarizes.

Don’t skip the creative process.

“Believing a single prompt is enough is a mistake,” he says.

Don’t expect immediate results without adaptation.

Brands seeking instant results often become frustrated and abandon the process.

What should be considered?

Adopting artificial intelligence in fashion marketing is not just about access to tools, but about a brand’s ability to integrate them into its structure.

Restrepo emphasizes the importance of working on processes before technology. From moodboard creation to internal logistics, AI can play a role across multiple stages, but its impact depends on how it is used. “If a brand doesn’t have clear processes, technology won’t solve the problem,” he states.

He also highlights the need for hybrid teams that combine experience with technical knowledge. “The person who knows how to use the tool and the one who understands the craft need to work together,” he explains.

Real cases

Major international brands are already incorporating AI into their marketing processes without explicitly communicating it. From digitally generated environments to virtual models, these practices are becoming naturally integrated into the industry.

“When you can’t notice it, that’s the best AI,” Restrepo says. In this sense, technology becomes an invisible tool that enhances the final result.

At the same time, smaller brands are beginning to use these tools to close gaps and improve competitiveness, particularly in visual content production.

Key takeaway

For Restrepo, the real challenge is not technological, but conceptual. Artificial intelligence is redefining how brands are created, produced, and communicated—but it still depends on human capacity to interpret needs and generate value.

In summary: Artificial intelligence does not replace creativity—it amplifies it when used with strategy and judgment.