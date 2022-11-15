The Edit LDN launches premium pre-loved marketplace

The Edit LDN has begun its venture into the pre-loved sector through the launch of its own marketplace solely featuring secondhand luxury items.

The culturally-centred fashion firm will allow shoppers that purchase on its main site to sell products back via ‘The Edit Pre-loved’ platform to receive a voucher for their next purchase.

It builds on The Edit’s already existing presence within the resale market, with the company having launched a pre-loved collection on its site alongside brands such as Supreme, Off-White and Louis Vuitton.

In a release, the London-based organisation said its decision to launch the new dedicated marketplace came from growing demand that highlighted a need for expansion.

Speaking on the launch, CEO Moses Rashid , said: “We’ve decided to launch the new platform a year ahead of schedule as we see a rapidly growing demand for pre-loved luxury items, which is where we very much sit.

“Our mission statement led by the team is to become fully circular within a year, and this will be the first big step The Edit LDN takes to bringing pre-loved to our super engaged audience.”

Rashid added that, while he was not able to give full details, the company has partnered with some well-known pre-loved sellers, famous individuals and vintage partners, as well as Premiership footballers who will be sharing their wardrobes in the coming weeks.

It has also begun a collaboration with luxury resale market Sellier Knightsbridge, giving the platform access to a selection of limited brands.

As part of the launch, The Edit hosted a premium Car Boot sale in London’s Truman Brewery, where TV stars, influencers and content creators were among the slew of attendees.