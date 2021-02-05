The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Washington - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at 873 million dollars, or 2.37 dollars per share. This compares with 557 million dollars, or 1.52 dollars per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of 960 million dollars or 2.61 dollars per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 1.69 dollars per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0 percent to 4.85 billion dollars from 4.62 billion dollars last year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance: Earnings (Q2): 960 million dollars vs. 774 million dollars last year.

EPS (Q2): 2.61 dollars vs. 2.11 dollars last year.

Analysts Estimate: 1.69 dollars

Revenue (Q2): 4.85 billion dollars vs. 4.62 billion dollars last year.

Guidance:

Next quarter EPS guidance: 1.10 - 1.20 dollars