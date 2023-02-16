The (Fashion) Minority Report launches newspaper

As part of its efforts to drive conversations around equity, inclusion and culture, The (Fashion) Minority Report has unveiled a new newspaper that looks to spotlight these discussions in the creative sectors.

Unveiled ahead of London Fashion Week during an event at Browns, ‘The Reporter’ is to be an inaugural publication, available in both print and digital.

Its content will see leading industry voices and brands contribute and report on topics of driving measurable change for historically underrepresented groups.

For its first issue, the subjects include a diversity and inclusion trend report for 2023, highlighting case studies by Farfetch on advancing internal talent from minority backgrounds, current initiatives by Asos and changes Schuh is implementing to cater for disabled customers.

Further articles will feature that of blogger Susie Bubble, designer Patrick McDowell, founder of Sojo Josephine Philips and CEO and founder of Unhidden, Victoria Jenkins.

In a release, Daniel Peters, founder of the organisation, said: “We need more representation at all levels, both behind and in front of the camera or screen, to ensure that the fashion industry is a level playing field and accessible to all.

“The launch of The (Fashion) Minority Report’s newspaper will shed light on these issues and raise awareness of the steps we, as an industry, still need to take across all levels of seniority and business roles”