The Folklore Connect partners with Raisefashion to advance support of Black-owned brands

Online wholesale marketplace The Folklore Connect has established a new partnership with nonprofit Raisefashion in an effort to support Black-owned brands on the site.

As part of the deal, the marketplace will welcome 17 brands from the Raisefashion network onto its platform for a six-month free membership, and will continue to onboard a new cohort of brands on a rolling basis every six months.

In return, the nonprofit, which is centred around advancing the equity of BIPOC-owned brands, will offer mentorship opportunities to 10 brands from the platform, and will select two to follow a Raisefashion fellowship, which includes an ongoing membership and financial grants.

To kick off the partnership, the two firms will host ‘The Folklore Connect x Raisefashion NYFW Showroom’ powered by Shopify from February 9 to 12.

At the event, 15 Black-owned apparel and accessory brands originating from New York, London, Nigeria and Ghana will showcase their autumn/winter 2023 collections.

In a release, Felita Harris, founding member and executive director of Raisefashion, said: “With this new partnership, Raisefashion is expanding its global efforts to support and mentor brands in emerging markets from Africa, South America, Caribbean, and BIPOC communities worldwide.

“Folklore has created a wholesale platform that strengthens the brand experience with retailers while also dismantling the barriers BIPOC designers face in scaling a business.

“The partnership with The Folklore Connect demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing resources that specifically support the operational ecosystems of BIPOC brands.”