The Hershey Company CFO joins Bath & Body Works board of directors

Bath & Body Works, Inc. has appointed Steve Voskuil, currently senior vice president and chief financial officer at The Hershey Company, as a new independent member of the company’s board of directors.

Voskuil, the company said in a release, is a highly accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience who brings global consumer products expertise and strong financial and capital allocation experience to further strengthen the diverse set of skills and experiences represented on the board.

Commenting on the new board appointment, Sarah Nash, board chair, said: “Steve brings deep knowledge of the global consumer products industry as well as substantial expertise in leading financial operations that spans from oversight of capital allocation and investment to technology infrastructure transformation. We are confident the company and board will benefit from his insights across areas directly relevant to our business as we advance our efforts to drive long-term value creation and position Bath & Body Works for the future.”

Voskuil has served as senior vice president and CFO for The Hershey Company since 2019 and is responsible for leading its global finance organisation, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations.

“I look forward to leveraging both my financial and industry expertise in collaboration with the board and management team to help advance the company’s strategic initiatives and deliver enhanced value for shareholders,” added Voskuil.

Voskuil joined Hershey from Avanos Medical (previously Halyard Health), a global medical device company serving healthcare needs in more than 90 countries, where he served as chief financial officer since 2014. Voskuil, the company added, helped lead the company’s successful spin-off from Kimberly-Clark Corporation as a public company.

Before Avanos/Halyard Health, Voskuil worked for 23 years at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, including serving as vice president of finance for Kimberly-Clark International and vice president and treasurer of Kimberly-Clark Corporation.