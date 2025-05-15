The Independents acquires documentary production firm, Terminal 9 Studios

Communications group The Independents is continuing its acquisition spree. This time, the company has snapped up Paris-based Terminal 9 Studios, a cinematic documentary production company specialised in storytelling for luxury brands.

The decision to take over the creative studio “marks an important strategic milestone” for The Independents, the company’s founder and chief executive, Isabelle Chouvet, said in a release. She added that it brings long-form documentary production to its capabilities for luxury and lifestyle brands, and thus “accelerates our ambition to lead the future of entertainment-driven brand storytelling”.

One of Terminal 9 Studios’ most notable projects is that of its flagship series, Inside the Dream, in which it explores the stories of prestigious fashion houses – Bvlgari, Dior and Mugler are the subjects of the first three episodes. Three new episodes as part of the series, as well as three new documentary series, will be released before the end of the year.

Over the past few months, The Independents has been expanding its breadth by onboarding firms with different capabilities that work in sync with the group’s specialists across brand experience, strategy, design and production. Its shopping spree began with French PR firm Lucien Pages and continued with the acquisition of creative studio 2x4 in April 2025.