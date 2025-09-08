The Independents adds the Outsiders Perspective to the L’Incubateur programme

Global communications collective, The Independents, has announced Jamie Gill's Outsiders Perspective as the second name to join L’Incubateur, which identifies, supports and accelerates “the next wave of talent, entrepreneurs and creative agencies on a global scale”. The Outsiders Perspective was founded in 2022 by British-Indian fashion executive Jamie Gill and is described by The Independent's as an organisation that is “transforming the make-up of the global luxury and lifestyle industries by curating a top-tier talent pool of diverse professionals from high-performing industries and placing them into roles in leading brands”.

Alexandre de Betak, creative chairman of The Independents, said in a statement: “Ideas that truly move and inspire culture come from environments with a diversity of lived experience and perspective. The Outsiders Perspective’s innovative approach to talent has the potential to transform the composition of our industry for the better.

“It’s visions like these that we aim to support with L’Incubateur, where we provide financial support and hands-on expertise to industry disrupting ideas."

Under the visionary guidance of de Betak and backed by The Independents’ network of creative business leaders, L’Incubateur aims to catalyse innovation by connecting next-generation founders with the resources and network they need to scale. The programme also enables The Independents’ clients, from individuals to global luxury brands, “to benefit from next generation thinking”.

Gill’s operation joins L’Incubateur as it launches Executive Search, designed to “tackle the global fashion industry’s talent crisis head-on, by placing diverse leaders with sharp strategic acumen in decision-making roles across the luxury and lifestyle industries”. Already hiring for positions in Barcelona, London, Milan and New York, the division “delivers bespoke talent acquisition solutions from senior management to C-suite, future-proofing leadership teams with exceptional talent”.

Commenting on the opportunity, Gill added: “This is more than improving representation. It’s about business survival. You cannot drive growth in today’s market without relevance, and that means hiring differently. Global perspectives fuel innovation, unlock customer engagement strategies and build teams for the future.

“Our talent is commercially astute, highly skilled and strategically sharp. Joining L’Incubateur allows us to tap into The Independents’ global network to scale this mission and expand our executive search offering into new territories and new industries. We’re just getting started."

Paris-based spatial design studio Matière Noire was announced as the first participant in the programme when it launched in March.