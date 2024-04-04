The Independents takes over creative agency The Sunshine Company

Communications company The Independents has acquired consultancy and creative agency The Sunshine Company, the group, which also includes PR agency Karla Otto and production company Bureau Betak, announced on Wednesday.

Since its foundation in 2012, The Sunshine Company, founded by Al MacCuish and Jenna Barnet, has paved the way into the entertainment sector for brands such as the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci and retailers like the British luxury department stores' Harrods.

The agency's extensive experience in delivering transformational strategies for global brands will now provide The Independent with valuable synergies and the opportunity to utilise Sunshine's brand building capabilities, according to a statement.

"The acquisition of The Sunshine is of great strategic importance - the team's track record in developing brand and entertainment strategies for luxury companies is unrivalled," said The Independents' CEO Isabelle Chouvet. "Their understanding of the new entertainment landscape is a great advantage for the group."

In turn, The Independents will expand the agency's influence to 12 countries on all continents, strengthen its position in the fashion and entertainment industry and pave the way for cross-cultural projects in the luxury segment.