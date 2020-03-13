The International School of Fashion and Luxury joins the AACSB

Founded in the United States in 1916, the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) is a worldwide reference for the best business schools. The organization welcomes a new member this month: the International School of Fashion and Luxury (EIDM). It signals a new integration that allows the school to "reinforce the sustainability of its transnational academic program", as it's stated in a press release.

Benefiting from a network of partners in more than 100 countries around the world, the AACSB will enable the International School of Fashion and Luxury to assert its international positioning and prepare its students for the challenges of internationalization, notably by broadening its study mobility program.

In addition to its Paris campus, the International School of Fashion and Luxury is based in Los Angeles.

The original version of this article was published on FashionUnited France. The text has been translated and edited for an international audience.

Photo: Facebook EIDM