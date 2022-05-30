The market for global digital textile printing is to reach 3.33 billion dollars by 2032

The market for global digital textile printing is projected to be valued at 3.33 billion dollars by 2032, a yearly growth of 12.7 percent, new research shows.

Data compiled by Fact.MR, a purveyor of digital textile printing inks, cite a rise in demand for branded garments will likely augment growth.

In a report the company said “rapidly evolving retail landscape across various brands, as well as rising fashion trends are likely to propel the demand for digital textile printing inks. Moreover, short run lengths, high economic production, and emergence of new designs are some of the other factors augmenting the sales of digital textile printing inks.”

High demand for promotional wears, accessories, banners, and flags is also set to open new opportunities for relevant manufacturers.

Digital printing allows brands a way to personalise garments on demand, meaning production can be made on demand in smaller runs, offering a sustainable option to traditional manufacturing. There are no inventory risks or minimum order quantities and no end to design possibilities.