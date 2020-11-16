The Midnight Club launches mentorship programme for young creatives

UK-based creative company The Midnight Club has launched a mentorship programme to support young creatives beginning their careers.

The Help Our New Emergent Youth (Honey) initiative has been set up to offer young creatives mentorship across brand and business strategy, creative and concept direction, design and art direction, film-making and photography, activation and event management, and production and project management.

The mentorship programme aims to offer young creatives starting in the industry guidance and support, amidst the tough social and economic climate that Covid-19 has presented.

The Midnight Club, who work with global brands such as Adidas and H&M, will be offering free services and their expertise, for over 18-year-olds, via daily hour-long sessions.

“If you’re a young person trying to break into the creative industry right now, you are going to hit obstacles no previous generation has dealt with,” said Ben Moutrie, founder of The Midnight Club in a statement. “You can’t interview in person, you can’t exhibit your work, you can’t intern, you just can’t access the expertise and experiences so often crucial to shaping your future and fulfilling potential.”

Moutrie added: “We must achieve a balance of prosperity and opportunity across our generations, in order to thrive as a species and society. Covid should cut nobody adrift.”

To mark the launch the organisation has been harvesting their own honey at a rooftop hive in Camden. The jars of honey are priced 10 pounds each and each sale directly supports the mentorship programme.

Images: courtesy of The Midnight Club