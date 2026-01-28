The North Face and Timberland drive VF Corporation's Q3 growth

US apparel group VF Corporation has once again exceeded expectations in the third quarter of its 2025/26 financial year. The parent company of brands such as The North Face, Vans and Timberland achieved surprising growth in revenue and profit, according to the latest results presented by the company on Wednesday.

In the three months to December 27, group revenue amounted to 2.88 billion dollars. This represented an increase of 1 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, revenue declined by 1 percent but remained above recent forecasts. Analysts had also anticipated significantly higher losses. Excluding contributions from the Dickies brand, which was sold in the autumn, the company reported that group revenue increased by 4 percent (currency neutral +2 percent).

The North Face and Timberland boost revenue growth

The positive revenue performance was driven by strong growth from The North Face and Timberland, which both saw an 8 percent increase in revenue. Revenue from the long-struggling Vans label was down 8 percent on the prior-year quarter, which was in line with expectations. Total revenue from the group's smaller brands fell by 12 percent following the sale of Dickies.

The group also made strong progress with its earnings. Operating profit increased by 28 percent to 289.1 million dollars, driven by a higher gross margin. In the prior-year period, however, earnings were impacted by higher one-off expenses related to the “Reinvent” restructuring programme. Reported net profit reached 300.8 million dollars, exceeding the prior-year quarter's level by 79 percent.

CEO Darrell sees group on track

CEO Bracken Darrell expressed his satisfaction with the current results. “In the third quarter, which includes our most significant holiday season, we achieved growth and surpassed the forecasts for revenue and operating profit,” he stated.

Darrell highlighted that the Americas region delivered “the strongest result in over three years” and that revenue in its own retail business has returned to growth. He emphasised that given the recent performance, the group “remains on track to achieve its medium-term financial goals”.