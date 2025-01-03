The Or Foundation donates one million dollars in emergency relief to affected Kantamanto market

American-Ghanaian non-profit organisation The Or Foundation will donate at least one million dollars to the reconstruction of the Kantamanto Market in the Ghanaian capital Accra, a press release from the organisation revealed. The market, one of the largest second-hand clothing markets in the world, was hit hard on January 1 by a fire that destroyed more than 60 percent of the site.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical connection. According to AFP, arson is also being considered.

There were no fatalities, however, millions of cedis (the local currency, ed.) were lost. According to The Or Foundation, which has been involved in the Ghanaian second-hand clothing industry since 2016, an estimated 8,000 traders were affected. The donation from The Or Foundation will be used to realise both the physical reconstruction of the market and the financial and emotional support of the affected community.

Fire destroys Ghana's largest second-hand clothing market Credits: The Or Foundation

“Funds are being immediately distributed to remove debris as part of the community cleanup effort, and The Or Foundation is providing immediate assistance to anyone injured or ill as a result of the fire,” the release said.

The Or Foundation emphasises the importance of Kantamanto as an economic hub and social lifeline. “The losses are catastrophic. We are determined to support the community in this difficult time,” the organisation said.

The Or Foundation was founded in 2016 by climate activist Liz Ricketts. The organisation focuses on the social, economic and environmental impact of the global garment industry, with a specific emphasis on the second-hand clothing sector in Ghana, specifically the Kantamanto Market in Accra.

This market receives a large portion of discarded clothing from Western Europe and North America, which is sold in bales to retailers and upcyclers. The Or Foundation works closely with various stakeholders in the second-hand clothing sector in Ghana.