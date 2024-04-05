The Platform Group achieves sales and profit above forecast

The Platform Group said that pro forma gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased to 705 million euros compared to 2022 GMV of 591 million euros and forecasted 2023 GMV of 700 million euros.

Pro forma net sales reached 440.8 million euros versus forecast of 440 million euros. The company added that adjusted EBITDA improved to 22.6 million euros compared to 11.9 million euros in 2022 and versus the company’s outlook of 20 million euros.

Consolidated net income reached 26.9 million, above the company’s expectations, while earnings per share increased to 1.50 euros in 2023 against 1.12 euros last year.

The company’s management confirms the forecast for the full year 2024.