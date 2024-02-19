The Platform Group acquires Hood Media

The Platform Group (TPG), a software company for platform solutions has announced the full takeover of Hood Media.

Hood, the Cologne-based company, founded in 1999, is one of the 10 largest marketplaces in Germany through its Hood.de platform with more than 4,900 active dealers in over 20 product categories.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group said: “We are pleased that Hood will be part of TPG in the future and that we will gain a further 4,900 active traders. Our goal is to actively develop Hood further.”

The company said in a statement that the takeover will be carried out using TPG’s own funds and Hood will be listed in TPG's “consumer goods” segment.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of February 2024. In the current year, TPG added, the company plans to acquire 3-8 companies, both in the B2B and B2C sectors.