The RealReal calls on US congress to implement circularity practices

Luxury resale platform The RealReal has called on the US congress to consider circularity in its mission of tackling the climate crisis.

The platform hosted a Congressional briefing, entitled ‘Fashion and the Environment – How to Achieve a Circular Future’, through which it directed speeches towards House and Senate staff.

In his opening remarks, senate recycling caucus co-chair Tom Carper noted the impact the textile industry has had on the planet.

Carper continued: “At a time when we need all hands on deck to combat the climate crisis, leaders in the fashion and textile industry have an important role to play to promote sustainability and transition towards a circular economy.”

The panel discussion was led by The RealReal’s vice president of public affairs and business development, Allison Sommer, during which industry leaders elaborated on the negative impact of fashion.

Sommer was joined by Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s policy and institutions senior manager, Dacie Meng, and Goodwill Industries International’s manager of sustainability, Brittany Dickinson.

The panel highlighted the benefits of sustainable business models, as well as how the growing domestic industry is creating jobs across the US while replacing foreign fast-fashion jobs.