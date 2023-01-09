The RealReal outlines initiatives to strengthen consignment service

Luxury resale marketplace The RealReal has outlined a number of updates it will be implementing in the coming year in order to elevate its consignment service.

The various additions and moves were part of projects started in Q4 2022, the company said, including its new consignor concierge service.

In a release, Rati Sahi Levesque, co-CEO and president of the firm, said: “Since our founding, we’ve been committed to, and have invested heavily in, making the luxury consignment experience seamless and frictionless.

“We became the first and only full-service luxury resale marketplace that does all the heavy lifting for our sellers and shoppers, we have always helped our consignors earn more than any other secondhand marketplace.

“These new areas of investment will help us deliver an elevated, luxury resale experience.”

The RealReal’s consignor concierge service looks to better connect the platform’s consignors to the experts authenticating, pricing and promoting each item.

Each consignor will have a dedicated concierge, supported by a luxury manager, who they will be able to access instantly.

Alongside this initiative, the marketplace will also be continuing to update its loyalty programme, providing consignors with a clearer understanding of earnings and incentives, as well as working on its Data Insights Centre, where The RealReal will focus on pricing transparency and research.