The RealReal reports GMV, revenue growth and profitability surge

The RealReal, online marketplace for resale luxury goods, reported a 9 percent increase in gross merchandise value (GMV), reaching 490 million dollars, and an 11 percent rise in total revenue, totalling 160 million dollars.

The company achieved a net income of 62 million dollars, or 39 percent of total revenue, a turnaround from a net loss of 31 million dollars in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA improved to 4.1 million dollars, compared to a loss of 2.3 million dollars in the prior year period.

CEO Rati Levesque attributed these positive results to the company's strategic focus on unlocking profitable supply, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. “We are reaffirming our full year 2025 guidance despite the uncertainties from tariffs and a less predictable backdrop,” Levesque said.

Gross profit stood at 120 million dollars, reflecting a 13 million dollars increase compared to the same period in 2024, with a gross margin of 75 percent, up 40 basis points year-over-year.

The RealReal also reported a 7 percent increase in active buyers over the trailing twelve months, totaling 985,000, and a 5 percent rise in average order value to 564 dollars.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting GMV between 1.96 billion dollars and 1.99 billion dollars, total revenue between 645 million dollars and 660 million dollars, and adjusted EBITDA ranging from 20 million dollars to 30 million dollars.

For the second quarter of 2025, The RealReal anticipates GMV between 476 million dollars and 486 million dollars, total revenue between 157 million dollars and 161 million dollars, and adjusted EBITDA between 3 million dollars and 4 million dollars.