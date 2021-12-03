The RealReal reports strong November GMV growth

Luxury resale platform RealReal saw a jump in gross merchandise value (GMV) last month.

The San Francisco-based company's GMV came in at approximately 146 million dollars in November, up 51 percent compared to the same month last year and up 46 percent compared to two years ago, prior to the pandemic.

During the four-day period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GMV was up 49 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, November average order value (AOV) was approximately 514 dollars, up 17 percent on last year and up 10 percent on 2019.

Watches, menswear, and women’s handbags were the fastest-growing categories during the month.