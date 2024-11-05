The RealReal welcomes Q3 revenue uptick, losses narrow

Luxury resale marketplace The RealReal has reported a revenue increase of 11 percent for the third quarter of ended September 30, 2024, while the company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) was up 6 percent.

During the quarter, consignment revenue rose 14 percent compared to the same period in 2023, while its adjusted EBITDA amounted to 2.3 million dollars, up from nine million dollars in the year prior.

Net losses narrowed, coming to 18 million dollars or 12.1 percent of total revenue, compared to last year’s 23 million dollars. The company continued to report a GAAP basic net loss per share of 16 cents, however, this too narrowed from a formerly higher loss of 22 cents.

An increase in active buyers was, in contrast, noted, with figures up 7 percent, while orders rose 4 percent.

Looking ahead, chief executive officer, Rati Levesque, said the company was focusing on delivering against its 2024 commitments, and was so far “encouraged” by the results and how the teams were executing its vision.

For the full year, The RealReal is anticipating a GMV between 1.81 and 1.83 billion dollars, with a total revenue of 595 to 602 million dollars. Its adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be between 4.7 and 7.7 million dollars.