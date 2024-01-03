The Shirt Dandy relaunches website and AI-powered 3D configurator

The Shirt Dandy, the Austrian start-up that produces customised shirts for men in India, is starting the new year with a newly launched website and an AI-powered 3D configurator that makes customisation of shirts easy.

After customers have determined the fabric of their shirt according to their preference for material, season, fineness and weight, they can make further selections, for example determining the type of collar, buttons, placket or lapels, whether or not their shirt should have a breast pocket or monogram, and even the colour with which the buttons are sewn on.

New AI-powered 3D configurator shows changes in real time

Using the AI-based configurator, customers can see in real time what their preference would look like and change it as often as they like before making their final decision and placing the order for their customised shirt. Prices range from 3,490 to 13,990 Indian rupees (about 42 to 168 US dollars/33 to 133 British pounds) and are competitive.

Customers are delighted: “Nothing in my wardrobe compares to the fit of the shirts from The Shirt Dandy. I used to buy ready-to-wear shirts earlier but after buying custom-fitted shirts, I can never go back. The whole process with the 3D-configurator and home appointments is simple and seamless,” says Rebant M.

The service does not end with the purchase - if a shirt should not fit perfectly, the necessary alterations will be made when the customer tries it on at home or a few days later. If a customer's size changes over time, this will also be taken into account: “Even after I lost some weight, they were able to alter my shirt for me and retake my measurements to ensure all future shirts would fit perfectly,” confirms Shantanu J.

New strategic partnership with Smart.mom

The creative and digital agency Smart.mom recently entered into a strategic partnership with The Shirt Dandy to help the start-up enter the Indian market. The agency has provided The Shirt Dandy with significant support in terms of corporate identity, website development and brand imagery.

Targeted digital communication measures will now be used to establish a consistent presence on the Indian market. This also includes the opening of the first digital signage store in Delhi this year. The first interactive showroom is planned in Vienna.

“At this stage, we see little potential to make The Shirt Dandy's business model in Vienna sustainably profitable. We will therefore finance the market entry in Austria via the business in India at a later date. The identification of these strategic synergies has taken our collaboration to a new level. Smart.mom's expertise in personalised digital customer interaction and digital signage will help The Shirt Dandy to present its innovative fashion in a unique way and reach customers at different touch points in a completely new way,” comments Thomas Hebenstreit, CEO and founder of The Shirt Dandy, in a press release.