The Studio proposes new collaboration model between investors and agencies for international growth

In a context where brand culture is built from both narrative and operational structure, the traditional model of collaboration between brands and agencies appears to be falling short.

London-based investment firm The Equity Studio, specialising in beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands, joined forces with The Studio, a platform integrating creative and talent agencies in the UK, the US and continental Europe, to activate its investee companies in different markets.

Creative consultancy and talent management firm Untie Agency represents the strategic and cultural arm of the collective in Spain, continental Europe and Latin America, positioning itself as a key player for the investment portfolio brands to reach these markets.

Sustainable business growth does not only depend on capital

The Studio was created as a direct response to a need detected by Anna Sweeting throughout her career as an investor in brands such as Gisou, Vestiaire Collective, Axel Arigato and Trip: the sustainable growth of these companies depends not only on capital, but also on their ability to integrate culturally in different markets.

In contrast to the usual approach where brands use external agencies for specific tasks, The Studio introduces a structure promoted directly by the investor. In this case, the agencies do not operate as suppliers, but as part of a network linked to the investment portfolio, with functions ranging from talent representation to content creation and cultural distribution.

In this sense, Sweeting argues that "capital is only part of the equation" and that, for a brand to consolidate its identity and amplify its reach, it needs more than just funding. The Studio seeks, in this context, to respond precisely to that gap.

One of the central points around which this model revolves is an "always-on" approach, proposing a permanent integration of brands in the cultural, media and social ecosystems of their key audiences. In Sweeting’s words: "Amplification is not a switch that is turned on and off, it is a constant presence."