The Vampire’s Wife faces winding up petition from HMRC

British fashion label The Vampire’s Wife has been issued with a liquidation petition from the UK’s tax and customs authority HMRC over allegations of unpaid tax bills.

According to court filings seen by The Gazette, the brand has been presented with a “winding-up petition”, which would allow the courts to close the business for failing to settle its outstanding tax payments.

In a statement to the media outlet, the company said: “Whilst a court hearing has been set for the 12 July 2023, we are working with the company's secured lender to find a solution agreeable to all parties (...) The Vampire's Wife will continue to trade and remain open at this time and we thank our friends and clients for their support."

According to The Vampire’s Wife, the petition came “without prior warning”, with the brand stating that the HMRC had rejected requests to arrange a payment plan to repay the outstanding debt.

It comes after the company reported a 38 percent revenue increase of 5.1 million pounds in 2022, with a forecast to reach 6.6 million pounds in 2023.

Founded in 2014, The Vampire’s Wife has garnered a cult following, counting notable retailers such as Selfridges, Harrods and Matches Fashion among its wholesale partners, alongside its own direct-to-consumer website.