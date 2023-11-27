The Very Group to utilise Gen AI to enhance shopping experience

British e-commerce retailer The Very Group has announced the expansion of a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will see it put to use generative artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance and deliver on personalised digital shopping experiences.

Through the partnership, the company will launch a new Gen AI Innovation Lab in which it will trial generative AI-powered retail solutions that aim to enhance its e-commerce platform.

Very said the initiative would help to create new products and immersive e-commerce offerings, with the goal of enabling “better decisions at scale for its colleagues”.

Engineers and data teams at the group will work alongside those at AWS’ newly launched Generative AI Innovation Centre, where experts will help navigate the implementation of the technology.

In a release, Matt Grest, CIO at Very, said: “We want to be recognised as one of the UK’s leading AI-powered retailers.

“To keep our customers satisfied and transform our business operations, we've chosen to build on our existing strategic relationship with AWS and incubate new generative AI-powered products with a trusted collaborator and innovator who understands how we work with data at scale.”

The Very Group had already begun implementing AI into its operations in recent months, utilising the tech to forecast product demand and plan inventory.