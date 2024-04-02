The White Company CEO apologises for delays

Mary Homer, the chief executive officer of The White Company, has taken to social media to address the mounting number of delays experienced by customers.

In an Instagram post on the retailer’s official page, Homer said that the turbulence had been caused by the process of moving to a new distribution centre started a few weeks ago.

She continued: “It hasn’t gone as smoothly as we planned and some customers are experiencing delays receiving their online orders. We know this isn’t good enough. Our customers are always our first priority – and we’re working as hard and as quickly as possible to resolve the issues.

“We are contacting everyone affected to explain the situation and to offer a refund. To minimise any further disruption, we have also temporarily removed all delayed products from our website, meaning that our online range will be a bit smaller than usual for a few days.”

While the apology and resulting refunds appear to be an attempt to rectify the situation, customers responding to the post offered mixed views on the statement.

Like many users who claimed to have been waiting up to a month for their order without any update, one commenter said: “It’s a shame that this took over three weeks to be put on a post… I placed my order three and a half weeks ago.

“An update via email for your customers who had placed orders should have been sent out when you knew the orders were delayed instead [of] no contact and an instagram post? What about your customers who are not [on] instagram? Not good enough.”

Others were a little more understanding, leaving responses to the tune of: “Wow a company that says sorry, this is why The White Company’s customer service is so outstanding, ordering online or visiting a store.”

Homer, who had been appointed to the helm position in January of this year, concluded: “I am truly sorry that this has happened and I want to thank all of you for bearing with us while we get back to the levels of service that you, our customers, expect and deserve.”