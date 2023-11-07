Thélios acquires US eyewear brand Barton Perreira

Thélios, the eyewear division of French luxury conglomerate LVMH, has acquired luxury US eyewear brand Barton Perreira for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Thélios said that the acquisition was part of its strategy to “strengthen its portfolio” and follows its acquisition of French high-end sunglasses brand Vuarnet in September.

Alessandro Zanardo, chief executive of Thélios, said: “We are excited to welcome Barton Perreira into our Maison portfolio. The brand is a true gemstone in the eyewear industry, standing for understated luxury, timeless designs, and exceptional craftsmanship.

“We are looking forward to working with Barton Perreira’s talented team and dedicate ourselves to preserving its unique identity while leveraging our resources and expertise to further develop the brand.”

Barton Perreira, co-founded by Bill Barton and Patty Perreira in 2007 in Los Angeles, California, has established itself as a timeless luxury eyewear brand and is popular with film and music stars.

Barton Perreira Meatpacking New York Store Credits: Barton Perreira

Thélios said the brand, which has a strong presence in the US, will benefit from its global reach “to grow in high-potential markets in Europe and Asia”. Utilising its distribution network, it will introduce Barton Perreira “to the best optical stores worldwide, complementing the brand’s own boutiques”.

Bill Barton, co-founder and chief executive of Barton Perreira and Patty Perreira, co-founder and designer of Barton Perreira, added: “We are incredibly proud of what Barton Perreira has achieved over the years, and we believe this partnership with Thélios will take the brand to new heights.

“Thélios shares our passion for craftsmanship and quality, and we are excited to see the wonderful things we will achieve together."

Both Barton and Perreira will keep their respective roles at Barton Perreira and continue “to lead the brand in its new phase of growth,” added Thélios.