Theory names Marco Gentile CEO for Europe and UK

New York brand Theory has announced the appointment of Marco Gentile as its new chief executive officer for Europe and the UK, effective immediately.

He joins the company from Chloé, where he previously served as chief commercial officer, overseeing the luxury brand’s global retail and wholesale operations.

Prior to this, Gentile held a variety of positions at Burberry over the course of 12 years, starting out as the company’s European chief financial officer before becoming president of the EMEIA region.

In a statement to WWD, which initially reported the news, Theory’s global CEO, Dinesh Tandon, said on Gentile’s appointment: “His wealth of experience in the luxury space in this market will be pivotal as we focus on continued growth and expansion in the region.”

Gentile added: “Theory is an iconic brand with a storied reputation and history in the US and beyond. I’m looking forward to working with the teams in the UK and Europe to continue to identify a strategic vision for this important pillar of growth for the brand.”