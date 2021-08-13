These are the best countries for sustainable shopping

A study by luxury cashmere retailer N.Peal has revealed the best countries for sustainable shopping.

The study analysed the monthly searches of 64 countries, using eight search terms centred around sustainable fashion and ethical clothing. The goal of the study was to look closer into the evolution of eco-conscious shopping, with the first steps focusing on uncovering where exactly these shoppers live.

The US came out on top with a total of 29,700 online searches every month, followed closely by the UK with 24,500 searches.

Top ten countries for sustainable shopping online United States - 29,700 searches

United Kingdom - 24,500 searches

India - 7,090 searches

Australia - 4,950 searches

Canada - 2,580 searches

Indonesia - 1,220 searches

Vietnam - 1,060 searches

Ireland - 1,060 searches

Germany - 1,010 searches

Netherlands - 830 searches

Top continents for sustainable shopping online Europe - 74,130 searches

North America - 42,430 searches

Asia - 17,600 searches

Oceania - 5,310 searches

South America - 3,950 searches

Africa - 370 searches

Per continent, however, the data showed that Europe was more dedicated to sustainable choices with the largest monthly searches at 74,130. The UK topped the top ten list, followed by Ireland and Germany with over 1,000 monthly searches and the Netherlands with 830 searches.

Top global search themes for sustainable shopping Sustainable - 47,520 searches

Ethical - 17,480 searches

Second hand - 8,110 searches

Organic - 4,970 searches

Eco - 2,620 searches

Vintage and second-hand clothing has also become increasingly popular as an alternative to fast fashion purchases. The trend is reflected in the results for the most searched subjects, with ‘second hand’ coming in third as the most popular search term and ‘second hand clothes shops near me’ rising 5,000 percent more than the past five years. The buzzwords ‘sustainable’ and ‘ethical’ still come out on top, however, with sustainable searches focusing on the planet’s resources, and wellbeing and ethical searches centred around social justice and worker rights.

The rise in sustainability awareness has prompted businesses to adapt to the growing consumer demand for ethically and sustainably produced products. The results show that this global movement towards more sustainable purchase choices isn’t just a passing trend. It is a trend that has been taken on by large fast-fashion chains and small independent businesses alike.