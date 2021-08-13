These are the best countries for sustainable shopping
A study by luxury cashmere retailer N.Peal has revealed the best countries for sustainable shopping.
The study analysed the monthly searches of 64 countries, using eight search terms centred around sustainable fashion and ethical clothing. The goal of the study was to look closer into the evolution of eco-conscious shopping, with the first steps focusing on uncovering where exactly these shoppers live.
The US came out on top with a total of 29,700 online searches every month, followed closely by the UK with 24,500 searches.
Top ten countries for sustainable shopping online
- United States - 29,700 searches
- United Kingdom - 24,500 searches
- India - 7,090 searches
- Australia - 4,950 searches
- Canada - 2,580 searches
- Indonesia - 1,220 searches
- Vietnam - 1,060 searches
- Ireland - 1,060 searches
- Germany - 1,010 searches
- Netherlands - 830 searches
Top continents for sustainable shopping online
- Europe - 74,130 searches
- North America - 42,430 searches
- Asia - 17,600 searches
- Oceania - 5,310 searches
- South America - 3,950 searches
- Africa - 370 searches
Top global search themes for sustainable shopping
- Sustainable - 47,520 searches
- Ethical - 17,480 searches
- Second hand - 8,110 searches
- Organic - 4,970 searches
- Eco - 2,620 searches