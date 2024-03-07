THG Ingenuity chief steps down

Vivek Ganotra, the chief executive officer of THG Ingenuity, has stepped down from the role after just two years.

Ganotra had first been appointed to the position at the technology firm back in June 2022, joining from Salesforce where he most recently served as SVP and chief customer officer, UK&I.

A spokesperson for THG confirmed the news to Retail Gazette, stating: “We thank him for his contribution to the business and wish him every success in his future career.”

His departure comes on the back of THG’s appointment of its first chairman for Ingenuity, Alistair Crane, who was tasked with supporting its plans to accelerate growth in core markets, including the US.

Crane is to further oversee the next phase of Ingenuity’s development, following a “pivot towards more complex, higher-margin enterprise clients, which began gathering pace in 2023”.

At the time of Crane’s appointment, THG Plc’s CEO, Matt Moulding, said: “I’d like to welcome Alistair to Ingenuity and the wider THG business and we’re looking forward to benefiting from his drive and experience.

“He has spent his career building digital brands and scaling high-growth businesses, so he is the perfect candidate to help Ingenuity expand across core markets.”