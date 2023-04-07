THG Ingenuity inks partnership with Fragrance Direct owner Maximo Group

THG Ingenuity, the technology services division of British fashion and beauty retail group THG, has announced a strategic partnership with Maximo Group.

The 10-year link-up will initially focus on re-platforming Maximo Group’s beauty sites All Beauty and Fragrance Direct to the Ingenuity platform, which was set up by THG to offer technology and operations capabilities to DTC and consumer brands.

THG Ingenuity will become Maximo’s key UK operational partner, providing the group with warehouse and fulfilment services from the second quarter of 2023.

The deal between the two groups is expected to add in excess of 150 million pounds of gross merchandise value (GMV) to the Ingenuity platform annually, THG said.

Matthew Moulding, the CEO of THG, said the deal with Maximo “represents the early fruits of our focus on larger enterprise customers and underlines our position as the online partner of choice for the prestige beauty industry”.

He continued: “I am delighted with the progress of our refocused sales team, with our pipeline continuing to build momentum.”

Maximo Group chief executive Ian Smith added: “Aligning our digital strategy with THG Ingenuity’s technology and operational capabilities will enable our customers to benefit from an enhanced shopping experience, from browsing on site, through checkout to delivery.”