THG Ingenuity partners with PwC to bolster e-commerce capabilities

THG Ingenuity, the technology services division of British fashion and beauty retail group THG, has announced a partnership with international professional services firm PwC to bolster digital commerce.

As part of the deal, “PwC will lead on the business strategy, research, and design of the brand web stores, and Ingenuity will provide the technology and operations to create a frictionless ecommerce experience”.

Ingenuity was set up by THG to offer technology and operations capabilities to DTC and consumer brands. It currently powers the e-commerce growth of global brands including Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Mondelēz, Homebase, and others.

Ingenuity CEO Vivek Ganotra said in a statement: “We are delighted to form a strategic alliance with PwC that helps brands create engaging and relevant commerce experiences.

“By bringing together PwC’s strategic and creative experience with Ingenuity’s proven ecommerce platform capabilities, our alliance will give in- house teams a launchpad to transform their digital operations whilst ensuring that the customer experience and customer-brand relationship remains at the heart of the purchase.”

Ingenuity parent THG last month announced it had terminated acquisition discussions with Apollo Global Management, stating that the firm had undervalued the group.

THG was approached by Apollo in April with a non-binding offer to acquire its entire issued share capital.

However, THG ultimately turned the offer down, arguing there was “no longer any merit in continuing to engage with Apollo” due to “inadequate valuations”.