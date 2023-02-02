THG partners with And Digital to scale digital transformation

THG Ingenuity, the technology services division of retail company THG Holdings, has announced a strategic partnership with digital consulting and software engineering firm And Digital.

Through the partnership, the duo are looking to scale and accelerate digital transformation in a bid to enhance accessibility to THG’s e-commerce marketplace and the delivery of its flexible e-commerce solutions.

The agreement will merge THG Ingenuity’s e-commerce platform with And Digital’s software engineering capabilities, as they look towards creating new ways for brands to connect with customers.

According to THG, the benefits of such an alliance will be fast delivery timeframes to release projects to the market, a global reach for brands to connect with new segments and markets, and eliminating risk on e-commerce projects.

Brands will be able to retain any existing systems while also accessing Ingenuity’s e-commerce services.

In a release, Vivek Ganotra, CEO of THG Ingenuity, said: “We are delighted to be working with And Digital in this new way, which will help our customers retain complex and specific elements of their business set up, while accessing Ingenuity’s expertise and added capabilities provided by And Digital.

“The alliance will allow our trusted and proven team to deliver on the most ambitious digital transformation projects, offering our customers access to some of the greatest minds in tech. We want to share the knowledge both Ingenuity and And have harnessed over the last 20 years, which has allowed us to achieve great results for clients across the globe.”