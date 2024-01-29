THG reportedly planning to cut 160 jobs

Beauty and technology firm THG is believed to be planning to axe 160 jobs across a number of its teams as it continues to embark on a turnaround strategy.

According to a report by the Warrington Guardian, the group is looking to cut around 60 marketing and sales roles within its online and technology subsidiary, while consultations are already believed to be underway at its e-commerce provider platform Ingenuity.

THG is also said to be in the process of cutting 100 jobs at its Warrington warehouse amid an ongoing automation transformation within its factory network.

The news was shared in an internal email seen by the media outlet, which said THG was proposing to “reduce the number of employees in the Omega site”, with 688 roles to be at risk and a current proposal that would see around 100 employees made redundant.

Meanwhile, in regards to Ingenuity, a spokesperson said the company was “reviewing operational efficiency across the business, in line with its strategic pivot towards larger enterprise clients”.

They continued: “Whilst this is regrettable, THG will support all colleagues affected by these changes, including exploring redeployment opportunities across the group where appropriate.”