THG’s revolving credit facility extended to May 2026

THG has confirmed the extension of its revolving credit facility (RCF) by 17 months to May 2026.

The company said in a release that the 170 million pounds facility remains undrawn since IPO, and there will be no changes to the financial covenants or interest margin beyond the existing maturity date. From December 2024, the facility will be 150 million pounds.

The company further said that the extension affords the group continued significant financial flexibility during uncertain geo-political times. As at December 2023 the group had 600 million pounds of cash and undrawn facilities providing substantial liquidity and flexibility, to capitalise on growth opportunities.

The company operates three businesses under THG Beauty, THG Nutrition and THG Ingenuity, each scaled from the UK to hold global positions in their respective sectors. In 2021, the board set out the group's strategy to provide each division with its own growth and capital platform, through individual public market listings or partnerships, with THG retaining significant majority ownership.

The group remains on target to deliver 9 percent adjusted EBITDA margins in the medium term.