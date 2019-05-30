Fashionunited
 
Thierry Gillier acquires Lucien Pellat-Finet

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Thierry Gillier, founder of Zadig and Voltaire, has acquired luxury cashmere brand Lucien Pellat-Finet.

“I am delighted to continue the adventure of this emblematic brand with the complicity of Lucien who will become a member of our board,” said Gillier in a short statement.

Founded in 1994 by designer Lucien Pellat-Finet, the cashmere label, which shows during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, is known for offering bright colours and motifs such as skulls and marijuana leaves. The brand is distributed in a network of 10 exclusive boutiques in Japan and a selection of multi-brand stores around the world.

Commenting on the acquisition, Lucien Pellat Finet added: “I am very pleased that the brand I created 25 years ago enters a new chapter under the impetus of Thierry Gillier, and to be able to participate in the writing of this chapter.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
thierry gillier lucien pellat-finet
 

