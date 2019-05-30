Thierry Gillier acquires Lucien Pellat-Finet

Thierry Gillier, founder of Zadig and Voltaire, has acquired luxury cashmere brand Lucien Pellat-Finet.

“I am delighted to continue the adventure of this emblematic brand with the complicity of Lucien who will become a member of our board,” said Gillier in a short statement.

Founded in 1994 by designer Lucien Pellat-Finet, the cashmere label, which shows during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, is known for offering bright colours and motifs such as skulls and marijuana leaves. The brand is distributed in a network of 10 exclusive boutiques in Japan and a selection of multi-brand stores around the world.

Commenting on the acquisition, Lucien Pellat Finet added: “I am very pleased that the brand I created 25 years ago enters a new chapter under the impetus of Thierry Gillier, and to be able to participate in the writing of this chapter.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.