ThirdLove raises 55 million US dollars in funding round

Inclusive lingerie label ThirdLove, best known for its wide range of size options and half-cup bra sizes, has raised 55 million US dollars in funding. Founded in 2013 by two former Google executives, ThirdLove aims to offer “a bra for everybody”.

The company was not looking for investors, but decided to accept an offer by private equity firm L. Catterton, which is owned in part by LVMH and Groupe Arnault, and investment bank Allen & Company. A group of prominent executives and entrepreneurs also took part in the financing round, including Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube; her sister Anne Wojcicki, co-founder and CEO of genetic testing company 23andMe; Katie Couric, journalist and writer; Nancy Peretsman, Managing Director of Allen & Company; Tim Armstrong, former CEO of Oath and AOL; Jeff Keswin, founder of Lyrical Partners; and Michael Zeisser, former US Chairman at Alibaba.

“The new funds allow ThirdLove to continue reaching more women by expanding its sizes, styles, product offerings, and fit technologies, helping the brand to deliver on its promises to make offers for every woman’s body”, said the company in a statement. ThirdLove currently offers 78 bra sizes in five styles whose design is guided by real women’s measurements and proprietary data. Customers can find the ideal bra thanks to an online tool called Fit Finder, which takes just 60 seconds to complete.

Picture: courtesy ThirdLove