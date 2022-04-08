Thought rebrands to highlight its sustainable offering

Fashion brand Thought, known for its sustainable approach to clothing, has unveiled a new brand identity designed to communicate its purpose of “helping people discover the joy of living more thoughtfully”.

Thought has relaunched with a refined brand logo, refreshed colour palette, and new website to highlight its new “confident mission statement” and an updated look, feel and tone of voice geared at showcasing the benefits of living sustainably.

Commenting on the rebrand, Rachel Kelly, founder and creative director, said in a statement: “What feels very special is that we really can speak our truth authentically. Greenwashing is a huge problem in our industry, but our business has been built around a sustainable ethic – it is fundamentally who we are.

“We started by making environmentally and socially responsible choices in our garment production and our fabric sourcing, and that is what we continue to do, whilst evolving to stay ahead of the curve.”

Image: Thought

At the heart of the relaunch is providing a platform “where considered decision-making is not only easy but feels great whilst doing it - because when doing good feels good, that’s when positive change happens,” explains Thought.

The new upgraded website features “engaging and intelligent content” to assist its customers on its journey to conscious living. This includes a new aftercare hub with useful tips on how to care for clothing to make them last longer to highlight Thought’s motto: “Wear me, love me, repair me, and pass me on”.

Image: Thought website

The website is also more colourful, showcasing the brand’s new uplifting colour palette of coral, blue, yellow and green. It has also been designed to be easier to navigate and to highlight Thought’s values to offer affordable and sustainable collections that are vegan-friendly, organic and use recycled and natural fibres.

Thought’s branding has also been revamped, from its logo to packaging and tags. It commissioned hand-painted illustrations for its brand packaging, with the thought that the packaging could be re-used and re-purposed by its customers. In addition, the new mail bags are also biodegradable and compostable, and all its cotton tags are organic.

The sustainable brand has also invested in new care labels, which feature additional information on the production and origins of each item of clothing. While the hangtags will feature QR codes allowing customers to engage further with the materials and fabrics used.

Image: Thought

Kelly added: “We can call ourselves a sustainable fashion and lifestyle business with confidence, and now communicate that in a dialogue that is genuine, understandable and heartfelt.”

Thought is sold online at wearethought.com and through concessions in John Lewis.

Image: Thought