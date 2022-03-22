Threads Styling raises 12 million dollars in funding to grow e-commerce channel

Personalised shopping service Threads Styling has announced it has raised 12 million dollars in a fundraising round led by Highland Europe and C Ventures.

The chat-based shopping platform will be using the funding to continue expanding its current product offering, evolving its newly launched e-commerce site and dedicated live shopping events.

The most recent fundraising comes as part of Threads’ dual-raising strategy, which provided customers with the opportunity to invest in the company through a crowdfunding campaign.

Since its founding in 2009, the company has built up a unique social media and chat-based luxury shopping experience, particularly targeted towards the Gen Z and Millennials customer groups.

The new gen luxury shopper

According to its press release, Threads saw strong growth over the course of the pandemic, with this new funding to help capitalise on this growth and diversify its business model.

“The landscape of luxury is changing, our experience has proven that combining relatable inspiration with a convenient client first service has answered the needs of the new gen luxury shopper,” said Threads CEO and founder, Sophie Hill.

It said it will be continuing its customer investment opportunities through its next growth phase, which will go live via crowdfunding site Crowdcube later this month. Threads noted the strategy is part of its client-first mission, allowing them to be a part of its journey.

Hill continued: “This new round of investment will drive further expansion of our model through our new e-commerce platform and live shopping events on social media. We’re incredibly grateful to our investors for their continued support and, given our community has been an important part of our growth over the years, we’re excited to formally welcome the next generation of investors into the Threads family.”