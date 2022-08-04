ThredUp appoints first chief marketing officer in nearly five years

Resale platform ThredUp has announced the appointment of Noelle Sadler as its chief marketing officer as it looks to sharpen its focus on encouraging secondhand shopping for younger generations.

Reporting to ThredUp president Anthony Marino, Sadler joins the company as its first CMO in nearly five years and will apply her expertise in e-commerce marketing and merchandising.

"ThredUp has made great strides towards our mission of inspiring a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first,” Marino said, in a release.

He continued: “As we continue to shift consumer preference from new to used, it's imperative that we make shopping secondhand as easy as possible and provide a delightful experience for the next generation of thrifters. Resale is taking hold of the modern shopper, and Noelle's expertise will help enhance the customer experience and in turn fuel growth among young buyers."

Sadler is joining the platform from online fashion retailer Lulus, where she held the same position. She has also previously held leadership roles at Mac Cosmetics.

The appointment adds to the company’s recently launched marketing initiatives each aimed at attracting younger consumers.