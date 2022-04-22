ThredUp releases report reviewing branded resale programmes

Resale platform ThredUp has revealed a new report offering a detailed review of brands and retailers that are currently operating dedicated resale programmes.

Set to become a monthly index and measuring year-over-year (YoY), the Recommerce 100 has been conducted by resale analysts and tracks the adoption of resale initiatives as well as which brands have grown their projects in this area.

Detailed in the report, ThredUp said it had found an estimated 41 brands with resale shops exhibiting 133,000 total listings. 22 brands launched resale shops in 2021 and 11 have already launched projects in the first three months of 2022, confirming the swift rise in resale.

According to ThredUp, it is small brands that are “demonstrating leadership in resale”, with 25 of the 41 brands identified as small, private companies. The report also said there were still areas brands could expand on, such as the number of listings.

Additionally, ThredUp further highlighted the top brands with the most listings. Eileen Fisher topped the list, followed by Tea Collection, Lululemon and REI. Patagonia, Levi’s and Madewell also made it into the top 10.

“At the current pace, the number of new resale shops launched in 2022 is expected to exceed the number of all other resale shops launched to-date,” said James Reinhart, CEO, in a release.

Reinhart added: “The acceleration of resale adoption is a positive signal but for the industry to make a significant impact will require a more meaningful investment from participating brands and retailers. The Recommerce 100 aims to shed light on resale shop penetration and recognise the brands making the biggest impact through resale.”