ThredUp reports ‘record’ quarterly revenue, raises full year outlook

Resale platform ThredUp reported a “record” quarterly revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. With this, the company said it would be raising its full year outlook as it continued to drive improvements in its product experience, CEO James Reinhart said.

Over the period, revenue reached 71.3 million dollars, a 10 percent year-over-year increase for the company. Its gross profit came to 56.4 million dollars, up 9 percent, while its gross margin sat at 79.1 percent, compared to 80.1 percent last year.

ThredUp narrowed its operating losses from 12.2 million dollars in 2024 to 5.2 million dollars, or a negative 7.3 percent of revenue. Its adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, was 3.8 million dollars, down from a prior 1.9 million dollars.

With this, the US firm posted a revised financial outlook for 2025, raising its forecast for revenue to be in the range of 281 and 291 million dollars, a 10 percent YoY uptick. Its gross margin for the year is anticipated to be between 77 and 79 percent, while its adjusted EBITDA margin is forecast at around 4 percent.

ThredUp has made some notable steps over the past quarter to help improve its positioning. These have included the launch of an AI-powered social commerce experience, Shop Social, and the announcement of a branded resale platform that will allow brands to utilise its full technology suite and operations to help launch their own resale programmes.