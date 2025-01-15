ThredUp's Q4 results exceed expectations

Online resale platform ThredUp said in a preliminary results statement that fourth quarter revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are above previously issued guidance for the United States.

The company recorded total revenue of 66.7 million dollars to 67.2 million dollars in the US versus the previous expected range of 58 million dollars to 60 million dollars.

Gross margin for the quarter reached between 80.2 percent to 80.4 percent, compared to the prior outlook of 78.5 percent to 79.5 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 6.4 percent to 6.9 percent, above the prior estimated range of 0 percent to 2 percent.

“I am encouraged by our preliminary fourth quarter results that exceeded all elements of our guidance, and the return to solid growth in our core business,” said ThredUp co-founder and CEO James Reinhart in a statement.

These preliminary results reflect the company's ongoing US-only operations.

“The exclusive focus on our US business, along with the growing impact of the AI-driven enhancements to our product experience, helped to accelerate momentum throughout the quarter. At the same time, leverage on our many years of infrastructure and marketplace investments drove meaningfully higher margins,” Reinhart added.