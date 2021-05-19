Three Floor confirms closure after 10 years

Contemporary fashion label Three Floor, known for its eveningwear, has confirmed that it is closing its doors after 10 years.

Taking to Instagram, Three Floor said: “After 10 years, it is with a heavy heart that Three Floor will be closing its doors. Thank you to all our Three Floor family over this decade for joining us on this journey. To all those celebrations, parties, weddings and dressed up events you have shared with us - we have loved every moment.

“Over the years, we have created hundreds of unique styles, all of which were inspired by you. Goodbye and farewell.”

Founded in 2011, London-based Three Floor became a go-to brand for dresses, jumpsuits and in recent years elevated loungewear. In 2020 the brand revamped its business model, departing from the traditional fashion calendar to focus on sustainable capsule collections, with each piece made in limited quantities.

Three Floors is currently holding a final sale on its website.