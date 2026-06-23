Three Spanish entrepreneurs create a platform for generating 'made-to-measure' patterns with AI

Madrid – Under the name "MPattern", Spanish entrepreneurs Iván Royo, José Luis Gonzálvez and Antonio Calero have just launched an innovative solution. They aim to reshape common practices within the fashion industry, once again thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). Their platform automates the process of pattern drafting and fitting.

The creators behind the "MPattern" platform explain that current dynamics in the garment industry involve creating a base pattern. Pattern makers then work on this base to create the uniqueness of each garment through cuts, plays on volume, gathers and all other kinds of elements and fabric manipulations. These creative gestures lead to the final pattern for the garment in a later phase. The platform's launch not only acknowledges but also aims to enhance this process. It does not focus on that stage of garment construction, but on the immediately preceding and initial one: drafting the base pattern. For small sewing workshops, this element must be drawn for each new client. For small fashion firms, it makes it difficult to expand the range of their different styles, as each resizing and grading of a pattern consumes hours of work to achieve the perfect fit for each different size. Automation systems do exist to overcome this barrier. However, they warn that these solutions "cost thousands of euros" and are designed "for factories with hundreds of workers". In response to these tools, they are launching this AI-powered pattern generation platform.

"Our goal is not to replace the work of pattern makers and designers, but to democratise access to tools that were previously reserved for large companies, allowing students, small workshops and emerging brands to compete technically on an international level," defend the founders of MPattern. In this commitment, "the artificial intelligence" implemented through the platform "is not here to replace the pattern maker," but "is here to give them back their time." Therefore, professionals will continue to lead the "transformation" phase and "the creative decision-making—what the craft is really about—," while "the repetitive base" will be left to technology. With this platform, "we dream that a person in their home, or a small atelier in any country, can compete technically with any studio in the world, without giving up the craftsmanship behind" the fashion industry.

Available in 52 languages

Developed under the umbrella of Midnata Labs, a technology company founded by the three co-founding partners at the beginning of 2026, the platform is the result of years of work dedicated to its design and development. It is now available and accessible to users from its official website. For now, it is only accessible through this environment, although an option for combined work between the web platform and mobile devices is already enabled, pending the upcoming launch of an app.

Regarding its functionality, MPattern summarises it in a sequence of just five steps. It begins with the creation of a measurement profile, for which they note they have 47 anthropometric points ready for any user. After this initial step, the user must choose a base pattern from the more than 50 professional patterns offered by the platform. These include models for shirts, trousers, dresses, tailored garments or kidswear. These models can then be further personalised with a measurement adjustment step, where users can enter the different values for chest, neck, shoulders, wrist or waist, in either millimetres or inches. The process concludes with the visualisation of the pattern, which the platform generates in parallel and in real time from the measurements entered in the table. It modifies the pattern while respecting the original proportions with each measurement change. Finally, the pattern is ready to be either printed at a 1:1 scale for finishing "by hand", or exported to Adobe Illustrator, CLO3D or any other design software. A noteworthy feature is the "projector mode" option. This allows the pattern to be projected at a 1:1 scale directly onto the fabric, further streamlining the entire process and reducing resource consumption.

"What used to take four hours can now be done in just three minutes," MPattern emphasises. The platform is accessible to its users—beyond the free trial, which does not require a credit card—on a one-time payment basis without a subscription. It operates under European data protection regulations, shielding user information from public AI learning models. It is accessible from any country's browser in 52 different languages. These features, they stress, highlight their "vocation to serve a fashion student in Madrid" equally to "an 'atelier' in Lagos or an independent designer in Seoul". With "thousands of technical adjustments and calculations" happening in the background, users can "work more efficiently". This translates into "less time building base patterns" and "more time creating fashion".