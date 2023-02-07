Tia Mowry launches haircare line exclusively at Walmart

Actress Tia Mowry has partnered with synthetic biotechnology company Amyris to launch a natural haircare range that celebrates curls.

4U by Tia Mowry is exclusive to Walmart and will be sold in more than 2,800 stores in the US, as well as on the retailer’s website and via the direct-to-consumer website 4UbyTia.com.

The haircare line launches with eight products formulated for 2A to 4C curly hair, including moisturising and clarifying shampoos, two conditioners, a leave-in cream, a curl-defining gel, a refreshing mist and a multipurpose oil.

Commenting on the launch, Mowry said in a statement: "4U by Tia elevates natural hair care with high-performance products that are efficacious, safe, and better for people and the planet. Family, wellness, and inclusivity are important to me and 4U by Tia promote all of these values.

“Everyone should have access to leading haircare products formulated with ingredients they can pronounce. Through this collaboration with Walmart and Amyris, we are giving consumers better choices and products that are straightforward, easy to use, and developed with health and sustainability in mind."

All the products are priced under 11 US dollars or less and contain Amyris' patented Hemi15, a breakthrough ingredient that nourishes and protects textured hair. The line is also 100 percent vegan, silicone-free, sulfate-free and paraben-free.

John Melo, president and chief executive officer of Amyris, added: "Amyris is continuing to disrupt the beauty industry through our collaboration with Walmart and Tia Mowry. 4U by Tia is a new, clean haircare line that expands the accessibility of clean beauty offerings to customers at affordable prices.

"This is Amyris' fifth consumer brand to launch in Walmart stores and our deepest collaboration to date. 4U by Tia furthers our goal of democratizing sustainability combining Tia Mowry's vision, Amyris' Lab-to-Market technology platform, and Walmart's commitment to innovation."