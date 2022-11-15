TikTok and American Express launch small business accelerator programme

Social media platform TikTok has announced a partnership with American Express that has seen the duo launch a new programme to help small business owners reach a new generation of shoppers.

The ‘#ShopSmall Accelerator’ will offer eligible small business owners a chance to earn 100 dollars in TikTok advertising credit, alongside access to tools and resources into connecting with creators using the platform.

A tutorial by American fashion designer and small business owner Brandon Blackwood and two lifestyle creators, Anna Sitar and Sofia Bella, will aim to teach entrepreneurs how to use TikTok as a search engine and drive engagement with users.

Additionally, American Express has further partnered with musical star Chlöe Bailey to create a ‘Shop Small Soundtrack’ that users can add to their TikTok content.

In a release, the credit card provider’s chief marketing officer, Elizabeth Rutledge, noted the results of the company’s Shop Small Impact Study found that 67 percent of Gen Z users shopped at small businesses that were displayed on TikTok’s ‘For You Page’.

Rutledge continued: “Shopping small has a significant impact on helping local communities, with two-thirds of every dollar spent at small businesses staying within the local community.”

The initiative comes ahead of the US’ Small Business Saturday, set for November 26, which was initially created to help small businesses and communities thrive, with the two firms hoping to further bolster support in these areas.